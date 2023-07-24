Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $840,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267,408 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,797,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,398 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

