Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $979,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,415,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,972 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $42.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $178.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

