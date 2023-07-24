Riverstone Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Stock Up 1.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $117.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

