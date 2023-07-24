Vicus Capital Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $138.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.73. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $126.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

About International Business Machines



International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

