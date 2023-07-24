Riverstone Advisors LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,121 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Intel by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,843,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $524,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Intel stock opened at $34.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $141.90 billion, a PE ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

