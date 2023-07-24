Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.96.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $233.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $235.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

