Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 971.1% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 862,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,207,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $375.63 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $359.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

