Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,965 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 194.3% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after buying an additional 54,760 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $232.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.22.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $243.82 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88. The stock has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $936,203.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,008 shares of company stock worth $49,070,565. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

