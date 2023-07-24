Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 4,992 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPL. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

PPL Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.89 on Monday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.