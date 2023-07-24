Amalgamated Bank Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 3,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $1,604,810.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,593,528.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 3,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $1,604,810.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,593,528.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,738,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,088 shares of company stock worth $19,081,728. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $533.67 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $595.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.14.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.23.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

