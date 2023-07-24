Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX stock opened at $155.78 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 268.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.35 and a 200 day moving average of $155.86.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

