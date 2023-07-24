Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 394 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $87,114,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 335.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 62,712 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,637,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $506.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $471.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $479.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.