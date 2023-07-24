Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Invests $248,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,242 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $40,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

NYSE:CRM opened at $228.06 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.13 billion, a PE ratio of 600.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.94.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $245,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $245,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $345,719.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 971,684 shares of company stock worth $206,084,097 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

