Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Phillips 66 by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $105.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average of $99.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

