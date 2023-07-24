Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,750,000 after buying an additional 754,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,175,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 431.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,772,000 after buying an additional 405,107 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.58.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $103.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $122.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.23.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

