Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $148.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $149.99. The company has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $64,402,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,567,589.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $64,402,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,567,589.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,427,045 shares of company stock valued at $300,387,637 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

