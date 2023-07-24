CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) PT Raised to $102.00 at Raymond James

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $101.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

CBRE opened at $87.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.07. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $259,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

