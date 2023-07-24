Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Broadcom Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $896.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $370.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $819.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $683.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

