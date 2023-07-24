Leo Brokerage LLC Makes New $598,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366,623 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,861,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.29 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $114.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average is $45.46.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

