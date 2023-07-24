Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $320.47 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.25. The company has a market cap of $322.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

