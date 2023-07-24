Davidson Investment Advisors Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.9% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $42,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.58.

Chevron Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CVX opened at $158.69 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.59 and a 200-day moving average of $163.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.