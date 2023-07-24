PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $172.00 at KeyCorp

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $171.00 to $172.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PPG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.59.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $149.35 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $107.40 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.99.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after buying an additional 2,639,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PPG Industries by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,541,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

