The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Cut by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $320.47 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.05 and its 200-day moving average is $302.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

