Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 3,113 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 24,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TDY stock opened at $412.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $404.88 and a 200 day moving average of $417.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. Bank of America raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.50.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

