Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 210,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,324,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 51.8% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $158.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.01. The firm has a market cap of $300.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.58.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

