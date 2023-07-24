Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 529,713 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,752,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 529,713 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.2% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $286,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.58.

Chevron Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $158.69 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.01. The company has a market cap of $300.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.