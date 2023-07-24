Vicus Capital Sells 194 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Vicus Capital lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $118.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.19. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $123.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

