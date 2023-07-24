Dantai Capital Ltd Acquires New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dantai Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 740 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.3% of Dantai Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,679,427,000 after purchasing an additional 692,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.7 %

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $443.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 230.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $400.42 and a 200 day moving average of $294.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.