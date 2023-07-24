Crestone Asset Management LLC Invests $266,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 957 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $443.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 230.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $400.42 and a 200-day moving average of $294.41.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.