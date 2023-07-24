Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 1,788 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 1.1% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.