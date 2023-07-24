Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk makes up 1.3% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after acquiring an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after purchasing an additional 135,704 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,657 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,885,000 after purchasing an additional 51,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,584.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $262,862.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,584.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,463 shares of company stock worth $10,250,851 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $84.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 561.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.74. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $91.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.08.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

