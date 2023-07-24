Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,146,000 after buying an additional 5,820,540 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,608,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,530,000 after buying an additional 2,807,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,974,000 after buying an additional 173,881 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,515,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,190,000 after buying an additional 177,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $40.09 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $43.31. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

