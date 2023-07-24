AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AT&T by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,514,000 after buying an additional 8,707,074 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $14.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. HSBC decreased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

