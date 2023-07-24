Park Place Capital Corp Has $528,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Kennon Green & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

CLX opened at $155.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.86. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

