Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $385.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $314.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.48.

Shares of ISRG opened at $336.66 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.88. The company has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,921 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $259,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

