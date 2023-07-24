Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Entergy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.58.

NYSE ETR opened at $103.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.23. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $122.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

