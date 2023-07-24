Lincoln National Corp Purchases 115 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,915 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of VLO opened at $122.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.73 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

