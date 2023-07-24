Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires 755 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $25.29 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 9.83%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

