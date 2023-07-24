Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $4.57 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 963.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 308,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,716,000 after acquiring an additional 109,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 73,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $101.73 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $120.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average of $104.10.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2777 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

