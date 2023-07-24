Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $156.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.96. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $141.90 and a 12 month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

