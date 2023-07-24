Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up 1.0% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $40.97 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.14.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

