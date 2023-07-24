Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,517 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,820,000 after buying an additional 2,845,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of KMI opened at $17.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.