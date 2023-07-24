Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases New Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $93.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.26 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.52.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.