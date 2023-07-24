Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $412,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

NYSE:CRM opened at $228.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $222.13 billion, a PE ratio of 600.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.43 and a 200-day moving average of $190.94.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total value of $247,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,863,188.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total transaction of $247,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,863,188.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 971,684 shares of company stock worth $206,084,097 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

