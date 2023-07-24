Strategy Asset Managers LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $520.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $539.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $456.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.73.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,600 shares of company stock worth $21,640,796 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

