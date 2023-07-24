Riverstone Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,165 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for 0.7% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,356.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,020,000 after buying an additional 31,079 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

MPWR stock opened at $533.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $595.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.14.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $2,315,185.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,260,554.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $291,353.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,255,281.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $2,315,185.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,260,554.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,088 shares of company stock valued at $19,081,728 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.