Strategy Asset Managers LLC Grows Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,792 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $52.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.13. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.