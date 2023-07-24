Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New $688,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $382,081,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $77.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.89. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.16 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.