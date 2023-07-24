The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock opened at $179.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.34. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.05 and a 52 week high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

