Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 215 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,047 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in NetApp by 52.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $79.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average is $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $142,852.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,265.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $66,123.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $142,852.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,265.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,994 shares of company stock valued at $941,478. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile



NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

